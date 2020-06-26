FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to Australia/NZ winning women's World Cup bid

Reaction to Australia and New Zealand joint bid winning the right to host the 2023 women's soccer World Cup: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joint statement

"The 2023 event will be the largest, and no doubt the best, Women's World Cup that has ever been staged. "This tournament will further inspire our next generation and provide the platform for them to compete on the world stage."

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates "This decision will deliver what could be a golden decade for Australian sport. It will be a magnificent boost for women's football in Australia and I have no doubt that as hosts, Australia and our New Zealand cousins will deliver an outstanding tournament."

New Zealand Sports Minister Grant Robertson "I am delighted at this incredible opportunity. We saw last year (in France) how big this tournament has become and the potential it has to create new heroes for young people and raise the profile of women's sport."

New Zealand captain Ali Riley "I just broke down when I heard. This will be in a chance in a lifetime to connect with fans. We barely play any home games - because we are so far away from everywhere else - so this is so epic."

Australia captain Sam Kerr (with a video of her doing a backflip) "Me right now"

New Zealand defender CJ Bott "I just got goose-bumps when you said it! It's going to be the absolute pinnacle and highlight of our careers."

New Zealand All Blacks rugby team "Congratulations to @NZ_Football who have won the right to co-host @FIFAWWC with Australia in 2023.

It's a special time for women's sport with New Zealand also hosting the Cricket World Cup and Rugby World Cup in 2021."