Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Newcastle wary of Man City backlash, says Bruce

They've got the Champions League and of course they've got the FA Cup, which they'll, I'm sure, put their attention to." Newcastle have picked up 10 points from their last four games and Bruce attributes his side's resurgence to a tactical tweak. "When we changed formation, I think that was the right moment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:11 IST
Soccer-Newcastle wary of Man City backlash, says Bruce
Representative Image

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says he is preparing his side to withstand a backlash from Manchester City when they host Pep Guardiola's men in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Man City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea on Thursday brought an end to their title defense, with Liverpool claiming their first top-flight crown in 30 years after taking an insurmountable 23-point lead at the top of the standings with seven games to play.

Bruce, whose Newcastle side held City to a 2-2 draw in a Premier League clash earlier this season, said he is expecting a strong response from Guardiola's side. "The one thing they have been over the years now is serial winners, whether it's the FA Cup or the League Cup, they're a very, very good side," Bruce, 59, told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Sunday's clash.

"They'll treat the cups, I'm sure now, as something to look forward to. They've got the Champions League and of course, they've got the FA Cup, which they'll, I'm sure, but their attention to." Newcastle has picked up 10 points from their last four games and Bruce attributes his side's resurgence to a tactical tweak.

"When we changed formation, I think that was the right moment. We had Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin playing too deep which helped the team but we were becoming less of a threat. The change has allowed us to be more of a threat," he added. Bruce confirmed Newcastle had offered midfielder Matthew Longstaff a long-term deal and that the ball was now in his court.

Longstaff on Thursday agreed on a contract extension until the end of the season having previously turned down a long-term offer. "I think we've made him a wonderful offer. Of course, we would all love him to stay... We've done everything we possibly can. The rest is up to Matty, it's for him to decide," Bruce added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Seems Cong leaders are spokespersons for China, they don't dare to question it: Pralhad Joshi

Hitting out at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the standoff between India and China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it seems the opposition partys leaders have become spokesp...

Mamata urges Centre to stop domestic flights from COVID hotspot states till Jul 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre on Friday to stop international repatriation flights and domestic flights to Kolkata from states with a high COVID-19 prevalence till July 31 and relaxed the night curfew in the st...

Three killed in stabbing attack in Scottish city of Glasgow -BBC

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday, British media reported on Friday, with police saying a suspect had been shot and an officer injured.An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several pe...

ASEAN tackles emergency virus fund, sea feud in video summit

Southeast Asian leaders held their annual summit by video Friday to show unity and discuss a regional emergency fund to respond to the immense crisis brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Long-divisive South China Sea conflicts were also in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020