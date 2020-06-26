Soccer-"We will not stop" - Klopp warns Liverpool's rivals

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:04 IST
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has warned his Premier League rivals that his team will not stop in their pursuit of more success after securing the title on Thursday.

Liverpool were crowned champions with seven games remaining after second-placed Manchester City lost to Chelsea 2-1, leaving Klopp's team, who have lost just one game this season, unreachable at the top with a 23 point advantage. "The consistency the boys showed really is so exceptional that I cannot describe it and we will not stop, we will not stop," he told reporters on a video conference call.

"We really have to - and will - stay focused, we see the opportunity... but 'will not stop' doesn't mean we will win everything, we just want to improve." But the German, who won the Champions League with Liverpool last season, said there was no guarantee of further glory.

"The other teams, they are really good already and will be better, City is absolutely exceptional. So, I cannot promise we will win everything but I can promise we will try everything to improve," he said. "That is possible because there are football parts we can improve, of course. The consistency is difficult to improve, if we can keep that level of consistency that would be already really nice. But we are in a good place, that is why we are here."

Last season, Liverpool lost one game and earned 97 points but could finish only second to Pep Guardiola's City and Klopp said that showed there was little room for error. "We knew, if you want to win the league it is pretty much not allowed to lose any game because City are usually not losing games. They never stop since Pep is there, never stop and we will try that as well, we will try not to stop, to improve and make things happen and make them special," the German said.

"We didn't do more, we did it again. I am not sure it was possible to do more, from a training and intensity point of view, we were already squeezing everything out."

