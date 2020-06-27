Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-New Zealand keeper hoping Women's World Cup means more home games

Football Ferns goalkeeper Erin Nayler is hoping New Zealand winning the right to co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup will mean a lot more home matches over the next couple of years. New Zealand's isolation means Nayler can only recall playing "three or four" of her 71 internationals on home soil but she thinks top-tier teams will now make the long trip Down Under to prepare for the World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 06:56 IST
Soccer-New Zealand keeper hoping Women's World Cup means more home games

Football Ferns goalkeeper Erin Nayler is hoping New Zealand winning the right to co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup will mean a lot more home matches over the next couple of years.

New Zealand's isolation means Nayler can only recall playing "three or four" of her 71 internationals on home soil but she thinks top-tier teams will now make the long trip Down Under to prepare for the World Cup. "The European teams have the budget," Nayler told Reuters.

"As a team we always are asking for more home games, so hopefully that will happen and we can now start to build a really strong supporter base here. "It's usually quite difficult to get teams to travel down here and play in New Zealand. Now that the World Cup is going to be here I'm sure that we will get a lot more games."

Soccer's world governing body FIFA awarded the 2023 Women's World Cup to a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, so both nations qualify for the tournament as hosts. With no qualifying campaign, the Football Ferns will rely on friendlies for their preparation. New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell said he would be looking to organise as many as possible.

"In an ideal scenario we would play every single (international) window," he told Reuters. "Activity and preparation games are paramount now." Nayler said the plan for Wellington Phoenix to apply for a licence to enter a team in Australia's W-League would also help improve the Football Ferns, who are ranked 23rd in the world.

"We're a good side but what we're lacking is time together," she added. "I think that we will get a lot of overseas based players back here in New Zealand if that does happen. "That will strengthen our team immensely."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Wuhan's spot on 2020 calendar offers hope for all, says organiser

When the WTA announced a provisional list of tournaments for the remainder of a season that will be forever defined by the COVID-19 outbreak last week, one name above all stood out -- the Wuhan Open.It was in the central Chinese city, the h...

Fourteen bodies found in Mexico as violence continues to rise

Fourteen people were found dead in the Mexican state of Zacatecas on Friday, the state government said, as violence in the country continues to worsen. State officials said in a statement that they were investigating to determine the cause ...

Soccer-Former Argentina coach Bilardo tests positive for coronavirus

Carlos Bilardo, the man who coached Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a source close to his family told Reuters on Friday. They carried out a test and it was positive, although he has n...

New U.S. coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic

The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020