Ex-NBAer Mirotic wins second Spanish MVP

He averaged 20 points and 5.8 rebounds across 20 games in Liga ACB play. Each game has helped me to feel good.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 08:52 IST
Former NBA player Nikola Mirotic was named the Most Valuable Player of Spain's top division for the second time on Saturday. Mirotic, 29, left the NBA after the 2018-19 season to return to Europe, signing with Barcelona of Liga ACB in Spain. He averaged 20 points and 5.8 rebounds across 20 games in Liga ACB play. He also averaged 19 points and 6.9 rebounds in the EuroLeague.

"You can see it in my face, in my smile," Mirotic said after winning the award, per Eurohoops. "It was a good surprise, it brightened my day. The MVP award for me means a collective work of the team. This award goes to all my teammates who have helped me to be better every day. Each game has helped me to feel good. "And of course to the coaching staff who have managed to put me in the best position that I feel effective. And also for all those who support us, the fans."

Mirotic's first Spanish MVP award came while with Real Madrid in 2013. He last played in the NBA in the 2018-19 season for the Milwaukee Bucks, who acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team trade in February 2019. He spent the first three-plus seasons of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, earning all-rookie honors in 2014-15.

Mirotic averaged 18.2 points and 5.9 rebounds across 319 games (95 starts) in five NBA seasons. --Field Level Media

