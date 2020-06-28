Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

"We're just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out," Paul said. With these jerseys, it doesn't go away." The NBA season is scheduled to resume on July 30 with 22 teams competing in Orlando, Fla. Paul told The Undefeated that players would not be forced or pressured to post social justice messages.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 21:41 IST
NBA may allow personalized statements on jerseys

The NBA may allow players to personalize their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes. Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, told The Undefeated on Saturday that the union and the league are currently collaborating on the initiative.

Messages like "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can't Breathe" or the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery could replace the players' names on the backs of their uniforms. "We're just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out," Paul said. "People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody's mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn't go away."

The NBA season is scheduled to resume on July 30 with 22 teams competing in Orlando, Fla. Paul told The Undefeated that players would not be forced or pressured to post social justice messages. He said suggestions will be offered for players who are searching for a cause to support.

"The guys I talked to were definitely excited," Paul said. "The reason I'm passionate and excited about it is that it gives a voice to the voiceless. It also gives guys a chance to shine a light on something they are passionate about. Otherwise, they may not have been given a chance to express themselves." Paul said the NBPA would reach out to the families of Floyd, Taylor, Arbery and others whose deaths have sparked a wave of nationwide protests to get their blessing before using their names on jerseys.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjaya Baru falls victim to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 24,000 after ordering liquor online

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping political commentator and policy analyst Sanjaya Baru of Rs 24,000 on the pretext of online delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. Baru was the media advisor to former prime minister M...

Media advisor of ex-PM Manmohan Singh falls in cyber criminal's trap, one arrested

The Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on the pretext of selling liquor online. According to the Police, Baru on June 2 had ordered liquor through an o...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a live streaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support...

Maha: Amravati adds 35 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Amravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the overall count to 543, an official said. The new cases comprised four more employees of Dr.Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020