Real Madrid move to top of La Liga after victory over Espanyol
Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga to move two points clear at the top of the league here on Monday.ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 29-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 09:57 IST
Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga to move two points clear at the top of the league here on Monday. Both the clubs competed aggressively and the match started at a furious pace with the first chance falling to the home side.
The deadlock was broken in the 45+1st minute when Karim Benzema's brilliant back-heeled assist to Casemiro led to a stunning goal. Real Madrid remained incredibly disciplined and managed their lead well to the end, barely giving their opponents any chance at all.
The Zindine Zidane-led side finished the game with a clean sheet for the second match in a row. Real Madrid now have 71 points on the La Liga table with a two-point lead over Barcelona.
They will now take on Getafe on July 3. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Real Madrid
- La Liga
- Espanyol
- Karim Benzema
- Barcelona
- Getafe
ALSO READ
Messi becomes only player to score more than 20 goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons
Great to see Barcelona alive and kicking: Ravi Shastri on La Liga's return
La Liga: Real Madrid secure 3-1 win over Eibar
Real Madrid were very strong: Zinedine Zidane after 'important victory' over Eibar
Minute's silence to be observed ahead of Real Madrid-Eibar match in memory of COVID-19 victims