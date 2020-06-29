Real Madrid move to top of La Liga after victory over Espanyol

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga to move two points clear at the top of the league here on Monday. Both the clubs competed aggressively and the match started at a furious pace with the first chance falling to the home side.

The deadlock was broken in the 45+1st minute when Karim Benzema's brilliant back-heeled assist to Casemiro led to a stunning goal. Real Madrid remained incredibly disciplined and managed their lead well to the end, barely giving their opponents any chance at all.

The Zindine Zidane-led side finished the game with a clean sheet for the second match in a row. Real Madrid now have 71 points on the La Liga table with a two-point lead over Barcelona.

They will now take on Getafe on July 3. (ANI)