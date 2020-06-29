Sports News Roundup: Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final; MLS says 20 players, six club staff test positive for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final

Dan Evans beat Kyle Edmund in the final of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament on Sunday. The 30-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the behind-closed-doors event played at the National Tennis Centre in west London.

MLS says 20 players, six club staff test positive for COVID-19

Major League Soccer (MLS) has said 20 players and six club staff have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 'MLS is Back Tournament' set to begin on July 8. A total of 668 players had been tested since the resumption of full team training on June 4, with 18 testings positive ahead of travelling to the Disney World resort in Florida for the tournament, it said.

NFL player's union urges players to stop group workouts after deeming them unsafe

The NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) Executive Director DeMaurice Smith on Sunday rebuked players participating in group workouts, saying they were not safe, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States. The union's chief medical officer had previously said that players should avoid practicing together but top players, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, posted images and videos on social media that showed them flouting the advisory and practicing with teammates last week.

Hamlin turns tables on Harvick, gets sixth Pocono win

In Saturday's first race of the weekend's NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin's shot at victory came apart when his car developed a vibration in the late going. On Sunday, Hamlin went vibration-free and the result was a victory in the nightcap. Despite weather delays forcing the Pocono 350 to conclude with the sun sunk below the Pennsylvania horizon at the light-less 2.5-mile triangle track in Long Pond, Hamlin became the winningest active driver at Pocono and tied Jeff Gordon for the most all-time Cup wins at the track with six.

Patriots sign quarterback Newton to one-year deal: report

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Sunday, months after the team parted ways with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after two decades in New England.

Longtime NFL coach Bugel dies at 80

NFL coaching veteran Joe Bugel died Sunday at age 80. Regarded as one of the greatest offensive line coaches of all time, Bugel served as head coach with the then-Phoenix Cardinals from 1990-93 and with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1997.

Kyrgios hits out at Zverev over partying video

Australian Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Alexander Zverev after a video appeared to show the German dancing at a crowded club on Sunday despite the world No. 7 pledging last week he would be self-isolating. The video was posted on Instagram by German designer Philipp Plein and later deleted. There was no indication when the video was taken.

Dustin Johnson hangs on to win Travelers Championship

A pair of bogeys on the back nine and a rain delay were not enough to derail Dustin Johnson, who shot 19 under par to win the Travelers Championship by one stroke in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday. The 2016 U.S. Open champion fended off fellow American Kevin Streelman after shooting a career-low 61 the day prior, claiming his 21st PGA title to mark his 13th consecutive season with at least one victory.

Golf: South Africa's Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19

South African golfer Dylan Frittelli will miss this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said. Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is the fourth golfer to test positive since the elite U.S. Tour resumed on June 11.

NFLPA's Smith: Workouts 'not in best interest' of safety

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith took issue with NFL players working out together despite a recent recommendation from the union stating that they should refrain from doing so. During an interview with USA Today, Smith was asked about social media posts following workouts by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.