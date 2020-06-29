Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final; MLS says 20 players, six club staff test positive for COVID-19 and more

The union's chief medical officer had previously said that players should avoid practicing together but top players, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, posted images and videos on social media that showed them flouting the advisory and practicing with team mates last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:30 IST
Sports News Roundup: Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final; MLS says 20 players, six club staff test positive for COVID-19 and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final

Dan Evans beat Kyle Edmund in the final of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament on Sunday. The 30-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the behind-closed-doors event played at the National Tennis Centre in west London.

MLS says 20 players, six club staff test positive for COVID-19

Major League Soccer (MLS) has said 20 players and six club staff have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 'MLS is Back Tournament' set to begin on July 8. A total of 668 players had been tested since the resumption of full team training on June 4, with 18 testings positive ahead of travelling to the Disney World resort in Florida for the tournament, it said.

NFL player's union urges players to stop group workouts after deeming them unsafe

The NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) Executive Director DeMaurice Smith on Sunday rebuked players participating in group workouts, saying they were not safe, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States. The union's chief medical officer had previously said that players should avoid practicing together but top players, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, posted images and videos on social media that showed them flouting the advisory and practicing with teammates last week.

Hamlin turns tables on Harvick, gets sixth Pocono win

In Saturday's first race of the weekend's NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin's shot at victory came apart when his car developed a vibration in the late going. On Sunday, Hamlin went vibration-free and the result was a victory in the nightcap. Despite weather delays forcing the Pocono 350 to conclude with the sun sunk below the Pennsylvania horizon at the light-less 2.5-mile triangle track in Long Pond, Hamlin became the winningest active driver at Pocono and tied Jeff Gordon for the most all-time Cup wins at the track with six.

Patriots sign quarterback Newton to one-year deal: report

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Sunday, months after the team parted ways with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after two decades in New England.

Longtime NFL coach Bugel dies at 80

NFL coaching veteran Joe Bugel died Sunday at age 80. Regarded as one of the greatest offensive line coaches of all time, Bugel served as head coach with the then-Phoenix Cardinals from 1990-93 and with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1997.

Kyrgios hits out at Zverev over partying video

Australian Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Alexander Zverev after a video appeared to show the German dancing at a crowded club on Sunday despite the world No. 7 pledging last week he would be self-isolating. The video was posted on Instagram by German designer Philipp Plein and later deleted. There was no indication when the video was taken.

Dustin Johnson hangs on to win Travelers Championship

A pair of bogeys on the back nine and a rain delay were not enough to derail Dustin Johnson, who shot 19 under par to win the Travelers Championship by one stroke in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday. The 2016 U.S. Open champion fended off fellow American Kevin Streelman after shooting a career-low 61 the day prior, claiming his 21st PGA title to mark his 13th consecutive season with at least one victory.

Golf: South Africa's Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19

South African golfer Dylan Frittelli will miss this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said. Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is the fourth golfer to test positive since the elite U.S. Tour resumed on June 11.

NFLPA's Smith: Workouts 'not in best interest' of safety

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith took issue with NFL players working out together despite a recent recommendation from the union stating that they should refrain from doing so. During an interview with USA Today, Smith was asked about social media posts following workouts by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

McLaren arranges $185 mln financing facility with Bahraini bank

British supercar manufacturer McLaren Group, which includes the Formula One team, has arranged a 150 million pound 185.2 million financing facility with the National Bank of Bahrain NBB, the Gulf bank said on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic h...

Britain's COVID-19 app: The game changer that wasn't

As Britains COVID-19 infections soared in the spring, the government reached for what it hoped could be a game changer a smartphone app that could automate some of the work of human contact tracers.The origin of the NHS COVID-19 App goes b...

'Golden State Killer' suspect expected to plead guilty in California

An ex-policeman accused of terrorizing California with a string of murders, rapes and break-ins attributed to a serial predator dubbed the Golden State Killer was expected to plead guilty on Monday at a court hearing set to be held on a uni...

Agreement for Indo-Bhutan joint venture hydroelectric project signed

A concession agreement for the 600 MW Kholongchhu Indo-Bhutan joint venture hydroelectric project was signed on Monday, paving the way for the commencement of its construction and other related works. The concession agreement for the projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020