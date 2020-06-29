Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Face masks and no fans; Mercedes to use black cars in stand against racism and more

Motor racing: Face masks and no fans: How F1's 'new normal' will look Formula One starts its season in Austria this week with teams, drivers and fans coming to terms with the 'new normal' as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: Face masks and no fans; Mercedes to use black cars in stand against racism and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing: Face masks and no fans: How F1's 'new normal' will look

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week with teams, drivers, and fans coming to terms with the 'new normal' as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following details some of the changes: NO SPECTATORS Motor racing: Mercedes to use black cars in stand against racism

Formula One champions Mercedes unveiled black-liveried cars for the 2020 season on Monday as part of a public pledge to further improve diversity within the team and the world of motorsport. Mercedes have traditionally raced in silver throughout their time in Formula One but will switch to black and have 'End Racism' emblazoned on the halo of both cars.

Cycling: Team boss Lefevere fears coronavirus outbreak in peloton

The return of professional cycle racing next month might be too soon and could lead to outbreaks of novel coronavirus, according to Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere. The WorldTour is due to return on Aug. 1 with the Strade Bianche one-day event in Tuscany but racing will resume before that with Lefevere's team involved in the inaugural Belgian Grote Prijs Vermac one-day race in Rotselaar on July 5.

Motorcycling: Dovizioso to be fit for season after collarbone surgery

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is expected to be fit for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month after successful surgery for a damaged left collarbone, his team said on Monday. The 34-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday in a crash while competing in a motocross race at Faenza in northern Italy.

FOX gives up U.S. Open rights to NBC

A crowded sports schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted FOX to choose the NFL and MLB over the U.S. Open, leading the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) to end its 12-year deal with the broadcaster and transfer it to NBC Universal. The U.S. Open originally scheduled for June was moved to September due to the new coronavirus outbreak, creating a logjam for FOX which also has broadcast rights for ratings behemoth the NFL as well as college football and Major League Baseball.

Motor racing: Formula One fires up, four months late and without a crowd

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week, nearly four months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and against a very different backdrop even if Lewis Hamilton's targets remain the same. The six times world champion can equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven while his Mercedes team are bidding for an unprecedented seventh successive drivers' and constructors' title double.

French Olympic Committee denounces racist graffiti outside Sport Institute

The French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) has denounced racist graffiti that was found on Black athletes' posters in front of the National Institute of Sport (INSEP) at the weekend. The CNOSF said it was filing a complaint to the police against the unknown perpetrators.

Premier League and FA Cup talking points

The following are talking points from the weekend's Premier League and FA Cup action:

UNITED'S RUN DISGUISES NEED FOR CHANGES No major financial impact from Wimbledon cancellation, say organizers

Wimbledon's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year will have no major financial impact on British tennis, outgoing All England club Chief Executive Richard Lewis has said. The grasscourt Grand Slam was scheduled to start on Monday but was canceled for the first time since World War Two in April.

Virtual Tour de France in July to include women

Elite women riders still lack an actual Tour de France in which to showcase their talent but over the next three weekends, they will achieve equality in the inaugural "virtual" version of the event. With cycling's most prestigious race shifted from its traditional July slot to August because of the coronavirus pandemic, online training platform Zwift, together with Tour organizers ASO, has helped fill the void.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Man Utd's Matic defends Djokovic after COVID-19 positives in Adria Tour

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has defended his Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic for hosting the ill-fated Adria Tour where a number of players, including the world number one, tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic was critici...

Ransomware attacks NHAI email server, no data loss reported

By Joymala Bagchi The National Highways Authority of India NHAI witnessed a ransomware attack on its e-mail server on Sunday.A ransomware attack on the NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security syst...

Nobel winners call for coronavirus vaccines to be available for all

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu and actor George Clooney are among more than 100 people who have signed an appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be declared a global common good a...

PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020