Sports News Roundup: Face masks and no fans; Mercedes to use black cars in stand against racism and more

Motor racing: Face masks and no fans: How F1's 'new normal' will look

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week with teams, drivers, and fans coming to terms with the 'new normal' as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following details some of the changes: NO SPECTATORS Motor racing: Mercedes to use black cars in stand against racism

Formula One champions Mercedes unveiled black-liveried cars for the 2020 season on Monday as part of a public pledge to further improve diversity within the team and the world of motorsport. Mercedes have traditionally raced in silver throughout their time in Formula One but will switch to black and have 'End Racism' emblazoned on the halo of both cars.

Cycling: Team boss Lefevere fears coronavirus outbreak in peloton

The return of professional cycle racing next month might be too soon and could lead to outbreaks of novel coronavirus, according to Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere. The WorldTour is due to return on Aug. 1 with the Strade Bianche one-day event in Tuscany but racing will resume before that with Lefevere's team involved in the inaugural Belgian Grote Prijs Vermac one-day race in Rotselaar on July 5.

Motorcycling: Dovizioso to be fit for season after collarbone surgery

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is expected to be fit for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month after successful surgery for a damaged left collarbone, his team said on Monday. The 34-year-old sustained the injury on Sunday in a crash while competing in a motocross race at Faenza in northern Italy.

FOX gives up U.S. Open rights to NBC

A crowded sports schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted FOX to choose the NFL and MLB over the U.S. Open, leading the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) to end its 12-year deal with the broadcaster and transfer it to NBC Universal. The U.S. Open originally scheduled for June was moved to September due to the new coronavirus outbreak, creating a logjam for FOX which also has broadcast rights for ratings behemoth the NFL as well as college football and Major League Baseball.

Motor racing: Formula One fires up, four months late and without a crowd

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week, nearly four months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and against a very different backdrop even if Lewis Hamilton's targets remain the same. The six times world champion can equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven while his Mercedes team are bidding for an unprecedented seventh successive drivers' and constructors' title double.

French Olympic Committee denounces racist graffiti outside Sport Institute

The French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) has denounced racist graffiti that was found on Black athletes' posters in front of the National Institute of Sport (INSEP) at the weekend. The CNOSF said it was filing a complaint to the police against the unknown perpetrators.

Premier League and FA Cup talking points

The following are talking points from the weekend's Premier League and FA Cup action:

UNITED'S RUN DISGUISES NEED FOR CHANGES No major financial impact from Wimbledon cancellation, say organizers

Wimbledon's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year will have no major financial impact on British tennis, outgoing All England club Chief Executive Richard Lewis has said. The grasscourt Grand Slam was scheduled to start on Monday but was canceled for the first time since World War Two in April.

Virtual Tour de France in July to include women

Elite women riders still lack an actual Tour de France in which to showcase their talent but over the next three weekends, they will achieve equality in the inaugural "virtual" version of the event. With cycling's most prestigious race shifted from its traditional July slot to August because of the coronavirus pandemic, online training platform Zwift, together with Tour organizers ASO, has helped fill the void.