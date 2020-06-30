Victorious Team Secret taking one-month break

Team Secret will take the month of July off after a dominant Spring season that saw them win six consecutive tournaments. Their director of operations, Matthew "Cyborgmatt" Bailey, made the announcement on Twitter.

"Holy Moly," he wrote. "Six Grand Finals, all 3-0s. A record-breaking run.

"#SecretDota will be taking July off to rest up after this busy online period. See you in August." Secret's most recent tournament victory came Sunday with a sweep of Team Nigma in the grand final of the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event.

They could make their return in the WePlay! Pushka League Season 2, which begins Aug. 13. In May, Secret won Season 1, earning the $70,000 first-place prize after going 5-1 in group play. They didn't drop a map in four playoff matches. --Field Level Media