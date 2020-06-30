Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hakimi off to Inter in 50 mln euro move from Real Madrid - reports

Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi is set to join Inter Milan from Real Madrid for 50 million euros ($56.05 million) after spending two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Spanish newspapers AS and Marca said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:46 IST
Soccer-Hakimi off to Inter in 50 mln euro move from Real Madrid - reports

Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi is set to join Inter Milan from Real Madrid for 50 million euros ($56.05 million) after spending two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Spanish newspapers AS and Marca said on Tuesday. Hakimi was photographed arriving in Milan on Tuesday for a medical and also published a farewell letter to Dortmund on his Instagram account.

The report in AS said the 21-year-old is about to sign a five-year contract with Inter. A product of Real's academy, Hakimi made 16 appearances for their first team in the 2017-18 season but his long-term prospects were limited by the consistency of Dani Carvajal and the signing of Spain international Alvaro Odriozola in 2018.

He made 45 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists to help the team finish second in the Bundesliga. "The moment has come to bring a great period of my life to a close," Hakimi wrote on Instagram.

"After two marvellous years, I have to leave this club which has given me so many happy moments." ($1 = 0.8921 euros)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New MSME registration process to be known as Udyam Registration from 1 July

As already declared by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME, vide the Notification Dated 26th June 2020, the new process of Classification and Registration of enterprises is starting from 1st July 2020. An enterpri...

SECR creates history, connects and runs 3 freight trains in 'Anaconda' formation

Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway SECR has created history by joining and running three loaded freight trains in Anaconda formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions, Ministry of Railways said.Taking to Twitter, th...

Vatican prosecutors seize data from St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican prosecutors have ordered the seizure of documents and computers from the administrative offices of St. Peters Basilica in an apparently new investigation into financial irregularities in the Holy See. The Vatican said Tuesday that P...

Engineering exporters wary of non-clearance of cargo from China at Indian ports

Engineering exporters on Tuesday expressed concern over reported non-clearance of imported cargo from China at Indian ports, saying the move will disrupt supply chain and subsequently affect exports. Amid heightened border tensions with Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020