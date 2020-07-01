Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern agree 45 million euro deal to sign Sane from Man City - reports

Sane joined City from Schalke 04 in August 2016 for a fee reported by British media to be around 37 million pounds ($45.81 million) with performance-related add-ons. The winger, who has 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions for City, was an integral part of their league title winning squads in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:18 IST
Soccer-Bayern agree 45 million euro deal to sign Sane from Man City - reports

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign winger Leroy Sane in a deal worth 45 million euros ($50.56 million) plus add-ons, British and German media reported on Tuesday. Sane, whose City contract was due to expire at the end of next season, is set to sign a five-year deal with the German club.

City were resigned to selling the 24-year-old after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany international had turned down the Premier League club's offers of a new contract "two or three times". Sane joined City from Schalke 04 in August 2016 for a fee reported by British media to be around 37 million pounds ($45.81 million) with performance-related add-ons.

The winger, who has 39 goals and 45 assists in 135 appearances in all competitions for City, was an integral part of their league title winning squads in 2017-18 and 2018-19. However, he missed the majority of this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August, making his comeback as a late substitute last week in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

($1 = 0.8900 euros)($1 = 0.8076 pounds)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights chief says 'as many as 10,000' flee Myanmar army operations

The United Nations human rights chief said on Tuesday that up to 10,000 people had fled their homes in Myanmars Rakhine state after what she described as heavy fighting in the past week between government troops and ethnic insurgents.The U....

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends best quarter since 1998 on a high note

The SP 500 rallied on Tuesday to finish higher and secure its biggest quarterly percentage gain in more than two decades as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the U.S. economy was on the ho...

Soccer-Premier League says support for Black Lives Matter not political

The Premier League reaffirmed its commitment to its anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, which it said was not political, although it was aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns. The league issued a st...

At least 10 dead as slaying of Ethiopian singer triggers protests

At least 10 people died and more than 80 were wounded when the killing of a popular singer triggered blasts and protests in Ethiopias capital and the surrounding Oromiya region on Tuesday, police and a doctor said. The unrest spotlights gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020