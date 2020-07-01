Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Delayed Chinese Super League season to kick off on July 25 -CFA

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:47 IST
Soccer-Delayed Chinese Super League season to kick off on July 25 -CFA

The Chinese Super League will kick off on July 25 after a delay of five months from its scheduled start, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on Wednesday. The CSL was originally set to start in February but was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged in China late last year.

"China’s battle to prevent and control the epidemic has achieved major strategic results and the national epidemic prevention and control situation continues to improve," the CFA said in a statement. "To satisfy the people’s eagerness to see the Chinese Football Association Super League resume, the Chinese Football Association decided, after a study, that the 2020 Chinese Super League will be held in Suzhou and Dalian." (Writing by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

