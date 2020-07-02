Aubameyang becomes Arsenal's fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Wednesday became the club's fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals. Aubameyang achieved the feat during Arsenal's clash against Norwich City which was Gabon international's 79th appearance for the club. He scored twice during the match and took his tally to 51 goals.

The 31-year-old reached the half-century four matches faster than club's legend Thierry Henry, who previously held the record. After taking 79 matches to reach 50 Premier League goals, Aubameyang is sixth in the Premier League's overall rankings. Reflecting on his achievement, Aubameyang said he is 'really proud'.

"I'm really proud, really proud. First of all, I think of the team. What we did today... I think we deserved the win because we did a great job, everyone was working really well today, I'm really happy and very proud," the club's official website quoted Aubameyang as saying. Arsenal secured a 4-0 win in the match against the bottom-placed club Norwich City. (ANI)