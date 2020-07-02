Left Menu
Tigers first MLB team to partner with book, link to PointsBet

PointsBet became the latest gaming operator to be granted MLB approval, with access to the official league data feed. The sportsbook will become a regular staple at Comerica Park and on all Tigers' game programming, including the Detroit Tigers Radio Network.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:48 IST
The Detroit Tigers and sportsbook PointsBet announced a landmark partnership Thursday, the first of its kind in Major League Baseball. PointsBet became the latest gaming operator to be granted MLB approval, with access to the official league data feed.

The sportsbook will become a regular staple at Comerica Park and on all Tigers' game programming, including the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. "Our great fans will enjoy the unique experiences and innovative offerings that PointsBet's personalized platform provides," said Chris Granger, president of Ilitch Holdings. Ilitch Holdings represents the Tigers. "As we usher in legal and responsible sports betting, we look forward to the fan-friendly enhancements that it will make to the game-day experience in and around Comerica Park."

PointsBet, founded in Australia, crashed the U.S. market in 2019 and began offering the type of microbetting odds that has unsettled traditional books and oddsmakers. For example, bettors who might have missed the window to wager on the result of a game can still tune in at any point in a game and wager on the outcome of an individual at-bat.

--Field Level Media

