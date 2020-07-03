Reports: Clippers close facility after positive COVID-19 test

The Los Angeles Clippers shut down their practice facility on Thursday after an unnamed person tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple media reports. ESPN and the Los Angeles Times both reported that the person who tested positive is part of the group expected to travel to Florida for the restart of the NBA season. It wasn't immediately reported whether it was a player, coach or staff member who tested positive.

According to the Times, the Clippers are considering re-opening their facility for workouts on Friday. The Clippers are currently slated to travel to the Orlando area on Wednesday. The Clippers (44-20) are slated to play the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 on the first night of the season's reopening.

The Denver Nuggets closed down their facility on Tuesday after three people tested positive. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly shut their training venue for a few days last week after players Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier Thursday, the NBA announced that 25 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began on June 23.

--Field Level Media