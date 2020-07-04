NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's race

Left Menu
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to his team, Hendrick Motorsports.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to his team, Hendrick Motorsports. The 44-year-old Johnson didn't experience any symptoms of coronavirus and was tested after learning that his wife, Chandra had tested positive for COVID-19.

"My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and teammates. I've never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it's going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I'm supposed to be out there competing," Johnson said in an official statement. "Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I'm going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention," he added.

In Johnson's absence, Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports on July 5 at Indianapolis. "Jimmie has handled this situation like the champion he is. We're relieved he isn't showing symptoms and that Chani is doing great, and we know he'll be back and ready to go very soon," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

"It's going to be difficult for him to be out of the car and away from his team, but it's the right thing to do for Jimmie and everyone involved," he added. (ANI)

