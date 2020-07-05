Left Menu
Pal gets additional U-23 women's cricket coach role

My aim is to become champion with both U-23 and senior Bengal Women's team," Pal said in a statement issued by CAB. "I think it's great to have the opportunity to train both age groups as we will be able to look after the players from U-23 and prepare them for senior level.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:40 IST
Bengal senior women's team coach Shib Sankar Pal was on Sunday given additional responsibility of the under-23 side, the Cricket Association of Bengal said. "I am thankful to president Avishek Dalmiya, secretary Snehasish Ganguly and other office bearers for keeping faith in me. I will give my best and prepare the girls for the trophies. My aim is to become champion with both U-23 and senior Bengal Women's team," Pal said in a statement issued by CAB.

"I think it's great to have the opportunity to train both age groups as we will be able to look after the players from U-23 and prepare them for senior level. The idea is to build a strong bonding and play together as a family," he added. Pal, who has been the head coach of the senior women's team for past one year, will be assisted by Charanjit Singh and Rituparna Roy in his new dual role.

Rituparna, who coached Vidarbha U-23 and senior team last season, said: "I am excited to be a part of it. I always wanted to get back and work with my home team. Playing and practicing with the senior players will boost the confidence of the junior players. We will aim to become champions in both age groups." PTI TAP AH AH.

