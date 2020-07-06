Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek soccer clubs in legal fight at CAS

Both clubs filed appeals to CAS in a case which could decide which other Greek team reaches the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League. Olympiakos wants defending champion PAOK to be relegated for breaching ownership rules.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:41 IST
Greek soccer clubs in legal fight at CAS
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greek champion Olympiakos sought to have PAOK Thessaloniki relegated from the league on Monday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both clubs filed appeals to CAS in a case which could decide which other Greek team reaches the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League.

Olympiakos wants defending champion PAOK to be relegated for breaching ownership rules. PAOK is trying to overturn a seven-point deduction which dropped it to third place in a championship playoff group, two points behind AEK Athens with four rounds of games remaining. The Greek league runner-up enters the second qualifying round of the Champions League in August. Olympiakos will start in the third preliminary round in September, needing to beat two opponents to join the lucrative group stage. The court said Monday it was unclear when the urgent verdict will be given.

PAOK was judged to have broken ownership rules by having a stake in league rival Xanthi, and has formally challenged the Greek soccer federation's appeal verdict in March. Olympiakos filed the original complaint and now wants PAOK and Xanthi relegated according to rules that were in place until January, when national lawmakers intervened.

Xanthi was deducted 12 points and now faces relegation.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trans anger as J.K. Rowling compares hormone treatment to gay conversion therapy

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling angered the trans community on Monday for comparing hormone treatment for people seeking to transition gender to gay conversion therapy, fuelling a row over transgender rights.We are watching a new kind of ...

'Wish you good health, peace of mind in abundance': Deepika Padukone extends birthday greeting to hubby Ranveer Singh

As her star husband Ranveer Singh turned 35 on Monday, actor Deepika Padukone penned down a sweet birthday wish for light of her life. Padukone took to Instagram to post a stunning monochrome picture of the couple in which they are seen lau...

US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates WH official

The US military will continue to stand strong in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else, a top White House official said on Monday, after the US Navy deployed two aircraft carriers to the South China Sea to boos...

Door-to-door health survey in Delhi's COVID-19 containment zones completed

The Delhi government has completed the door-to door health survey in the citys COVID-19 containment zones, covering around 3.68 lakh people, officials said on Monday. Over 1.66 lakh antigen tests have been conducted in 445 COVID-19 containm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020