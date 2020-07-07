Left Menu
Development News Edition

We've to get on to Ben early, hope Jason can get on top of him in first Test: Simmons

But it's hard to really say if that's a big advantage." Simmons also said he is not worried about his batting unit as they will have to produce the goods in all three facets of the game to outwit England at home. Batting is often considered to be the weakling of the West Indies team, which had lost the opening Test against England in Birmingham by an innings and 209 runs during their last tour in 2017 due to the failure of the batsmen.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:35 IST
We've to get on to Ben early, hope Jason can get on top of him in first Test: Simmons
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Indies coach Phil Simmons believes the opening Test will be a battle between two all-rounder captains in which he expects his skipper Jason Holder to "get on top" of his England counterpart Ben Stokes. Holder and Stokes, both top all-rounders, will lead their respective sides with the latter standing in for regular captain Joe Root who will miss the opening 'bio-secure' Test for the birth of his second child.

The three-Test series begins with the opening match at Ageas Bowl here on Wednesday. "I think that it's going to be a toss-up between these two allrounders and hopefully Jason can do what's necessary to get on top of Ben in this first Test," Simmons told reporters on the eve of the opening Test.

"Ben is one of them who leads from the front. That's been shown by all his exploits before in cricket, (so) we will have to make sure that we get on to him very early, because he likes to do what is necessary for his team." The 57-year-old also doesn't necessarily see Root's absence as an advantage. "You have to be careful how you use an advantage because, with Root not being there, you have some youngster who wants to make a name for himself. "And sometimes that's even harder than the players you know, so you have to be very careful about saying that it's an advantage," he said.

Simmons said Stokes lack of experience as a captain wont be an issue as veterans like Jimmy (Anderson) and (Stuart) Broad to turn to for suggestions. "Ben has not had that time (as captain) but they've had a successful team for a while, and that helps," he added. "With the experience that he has behind him - Jimmy (Anderson) and Broad and people like that, there's a lot of experience to help him on the field if he comes a cropper. But it's hard to really say if that's a big advantage." Simmons also said he is not worried about his batting unit as they will have to produce the goods in all three facets of the game to outwit England at home.

Batting is often considered to be the weakling of the West Indies team, which had lost the opening Test against England in Birmingham by an innings and 209 runs during their last tour in 2017 due to the failure of the batsmen. Simmons said the batters have prepared well and it is all about mindset now.

"I'm not concerned about the batting. The batsmen have worked very hard on getting to where they are now, and all that it takes now is for their mindset to be right for the Test match," Simmons said. "We keep talking about the batting, and the bowling has been strong, but we must field well and catch well also to give ourselves that chance. Our frame of mind is that we have to play well in all three facets of the game in order to beat England." The three-Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket following the coronavirus hiatus.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube showA bench heade...

Diesel price scales new high after 25 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus. Diesel price on Tuesday was increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marke...

Rupee tumbles 25 paise to close at 74.93 against US dollar

The rupee extended the losses and settled 25 paise lower at 74.93 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday amid strengthening American currency and volatile trade in the domestic equity market. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows an...

U.S. firms in India not ready to pay digital tax, lobby group says

A lobby group representing U.S. technology giants has said its members are not yet ready to make the first payment of the countrys digital tax due this week, urging New Delhi to defer the move.India in March said all foreign billings for di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020