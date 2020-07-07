Sports News Roundup: British Athletes Commission calls for investigation; Electric Scooter Championship set for 2021 launch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

British Athletes Commission calls for investigation of abuse claims

The British Athletes Commission (BAC), which represents the country's Olympic and Paralympic athletes, has called for an investigation of allegations of bullying and abuse within British gymnastics. British media reports have cited allegations from a number of ex-gymnasts describing abusive behavior from coaches and staff.

Electric Scooter Championship set for 2021 launch

The Electric Scooter Championship (eSC), the first-ever international electric race scooter series, will stage its inaugural event in 2021 in major cities featuring specially built high-speed electric scooters, organizers said on Tuesday. Professional eSC teams and riders will compete using purpose-built scooters capable of touching the 100kmph mark.

Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30%. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governing bodies has come to light through the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks.

Denmark withdraws as host of 2021 Artistic worlds due to COVID-19

Denmark has withdrawn as the host of next year's Artistic Gymnastics World Championships due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Danish Gymnastics Federation (DIF) said in a statement on Tuesday. Copenhagen was set to stage the 50th edition of the competition from Oct. 18-24, 2021, two months after the re-scheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Tennis: Winners and winners, what revised rankings mean for top five men

Men's governing body ATP on Monday unveiled a revised system for calculating world rankings when the season resumes in August following a five-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally the ATP rankings operates on a formula of 18 best results over 52 weeks but will now cover a 22-month period from March 2019 through December 2020.

Young Gaza amputees play soccer again after coronavirus curbs eased

Young Palestinian soccer players, all amputees, and many on crutches were back on the field in Gaza on Tuesday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were eased in the territory. Their coach said some of the 26 athletes lost limbs to Israeli fire in Gaza, where Hamas, the ruling Islamist militant group, and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.

Golf: Baby crashes Pieters' Olympic plans but then came the virus

Belgium's Thomas Pieters reckons he is one of just a handful of sportspeople who did a merry jig when this year's Olympic Games were postponed. "I was pretty ecstatic when it got canceled," he conceded in an interview with Reuters after girlfriend Stephanie fell pregnant and with the baby due later this month -- right when the Tokyo Games were due to start.

Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021: report

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Alonso, who left Formula One at the end of 2018 after a final season with McLaren, won his championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

Women's British Open to go ahead without fans

The women's British Open will go ahead without fans in August at Royal Troon, the R&A said on Tuesday. The tournament from Aug. 20-23 will be the first women's major to take place this year.

U.S. women's league dedicates season to social justice

The U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has said teams will wear uniforms bearing the names of Black female victims of police brutality and racial violence during the league's opening weekend. The WNBA, which plans to begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 outbreak, added that players would wear warm-up shirts displaying the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on the front and 'Say Her Name' on the back throughout the campaign.