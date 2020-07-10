Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Thibodeau has formal interview with Knicks

Long considered the frontrunner for the job, the former Knicks assistant and head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves had his second interview with the club via Zoom, according to the Post. Thibodeau's decades-long relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose makes him the favorite, despite the team's intention to interview at least 11 candidates.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 08:53 IST
Reports: Thibodeau has formal interview with Knicks

Tom Thibodeau had his formal interview with the New York Knicks on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN and the New York Post. Long considered the frontrunner for the job, the former Knicks assistant and head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves had his second interview with the club via Zoom, according to the Post.

Thibodeau's decades-long relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose makes him the favorite, despite the team's intention to interview at least 11 candidates. Thibodeau was represented by Creative Artist Agency when Rose and newly hired executive vice president William Wesley ran the agency's basketball department. Rose intends to interview each candidate twice and expects to make a decision by the end of the month, the Post reports.

Other candidates to replace David Fizdale, who was fired in December, include Jason Kidd, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, Will Hardy, Pat Delaney, Jamahl Mosley, Chris Fleming, and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller. Thibodeau has a 352-246 career record over eight seasons with the Bulls and T-Wolves, including a 24-32 postseason mark.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in UP, says police

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said. Inspector General of Police Kanpur...

Movement on Mumbai-Goa highway disrupted due to landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

Movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway was disrupted due to a landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur town in Maharashtras Raigad district yesterday. Police and administration are working on clearing the debris from the road.Mumbai-Goa Hi...

United beats Villa 3-0 after contentious Fernandes penalty

Bruno Fernandes converted a contentiously awarded penalty on Thursday to set Manchester United on its way to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa that featured a first goal of the season by Paul Pogba and another impressive strike by teenager Mason G...

Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP: Police

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter in Bahraich district on Friday, a senior police official said here. Panna Yadav alias Suman Yadav was surrounded by a team of STF and local police in Ahiranpurwa vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020