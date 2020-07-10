Reports: Thibodeau has formal interview with Knicks

Tom Thibodeau had his formal interview with the New York Knicks on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN and the New York Post. Long considered the frontrunner for the job, the former Knicks assistant and head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves had his second interview with the club via Zoom, according to the Post.

Thibodeau's decades-long relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose makes him the favorite, despite the team's intention to interview at least 11 candidates. Thibodeau was represented by Creative Artist Agency when Rose and newly hired executive vice president William Wesley ran the agency's basketball department. Rose intends to interview each candidate twice and expects to make a decision by the end of the month, the Post reports.

Other candidates to replace David Fizdale, who was fired in December, include Jason Kidd, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, Will Hardy, Pat Delaney, Jamahl Mosley, Chris Fleming, and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller. Thibodeau has a 352-246 career record over eight seasons with the Bulls and T-Wolves, including a 24-32 postseason mark.

--Field Level Media