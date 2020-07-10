Left Menu
46 eminent athletes to get direct admission in sports coaching at NSNIS

46 eminent athletes will be chosen for 23 sports (1 male, 1 female coach in each discipline), and they will not have to appear for the entrance exam, which has been made online for the first-ever time in the history of the course.

Updated: 10-07-2020 17:20 IST
Now, with an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the course, it has been decided to relax a few of the admission criteria earlier stated.

In a first-time endeavour, 46 eminent athletes, men and women, will get direct admission to the flagship Diploma Course in Sports Coaching at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, from the session of 2020-21 onwards. This decision was announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri. Kiren Rijiju in May. Now, with an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the course, it has been decided to relax a few of the admission criteria earlier stated.

While the educational qualification from entry to the course remains 10+2 for all eminent athletes, changes have been brought about in the sports achievements criteria so as to allow more Asian and Commonwealth medallists and participants of Senior World Championships to enrol for the course. Earlier, it was mandatory for an applicant to have won a medal in the Senior World Championship, however, in the new criteria athletes who have participated in the event are also eligible to apply. The criteria of winning a Gold medal in the Asian or Commonwealth Games has been replaced by winning a medal - gold, silver or bronze - in either of the events. Elite athletes who have participated in the Olympics are automatically qualified to apply for the course.

Speaking about the decision, Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India, said, "The inclusion of eminent Indian athletes in the coaching profession is important since there is a growing need to cater to the evolving needs of the growing sports ecosystem of India and to attract the best available talent in the country. The relaxation in admission criteria for elite athletes will ensure that a larger number of them find themselves eligible to apply for this course."

46 eminent athletes will be chosen for 23 sports (1 male, 1 female coach in each discipline), and they will not have to appear for the entrance exam, which has been made online for the first-ever time in the history of the course. All eminent athletes, who are shortlisted for the course director will, however, have to take the medical and physical tests alongside other candidates.

In the case of two eminent athletes applying from the same discipline, a point-system has been put in place to identify the final candidate.

In view of the relaxation in the criteria for eminent athletes, it has also been decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for enrolment to the course to July 31.

For other candidates, other than eminent athletes, it has been decided that in keeping with the current situation of the Corona pandemic candidates who are awaiting final year results of graduation level-degree courses or if universities that they are enrolled in are yet to conduct final examination of the graduation-level degree courses can also apply online for the admission to diploma course but have to produce the final year passing certificate by September 30, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

