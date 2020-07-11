Reports: Chiefs re-sign QB Moore, release Patterson
Moore, who turns 36 in August, made two starts for the injured Mahomes last season (1-1 record) and completed 59 of 91 passes for 659 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Before winning a Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs, Moore played for the Miami Dolphins (2011-17) and Carolina Panthers (2007, 2009-10).
The Kansas City Chiefs made some more quarterback news Friday, agreeing to terms with backup Matt Moore and releasing rookie Shea Patterson, according to multiple reports. Moore agreed to a one-year deal, per Yahoo Sports, though financial terms were not available.
That leaves Moore, Chad Henne and Jordan Ta'amu as the backups to Patrick Mahomes, who agreed to a 12-year contract earlier this week worth up to $503 million. Moore, who turns 36 in August, made two starts for the injured Mahomes last season (1-1 record) and completed 59 of 91 passes for 659 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Before winning a Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs, Moore played for the Miami Dolphins (2011-17) and Carolina Panthers (2007, 2009-10). He is 16-16 with 7,597 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and 36 picks in 55 career games (32 starts). Patterson, 23, signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in May. He was a two-year starter at Michigan after playing parts of two seasons at Ole Miss.
