Reports: Chiefs re-sign QB Moore, release Patterson

The Kansas City Chiefs made some more quarterback news Friday, agreeing to terms with backup Matt Moore and releasing rookie Shea Patterson, according to multiple reports. Moore agreed to a one-year deal, per Yahoo Sports, though financial terms were not available.

That leaves Moore, Chad Henne and Jordan Ta'amu as the backups to Patrick Mahomes, who agreed to a 12-year contract earlier this week worth up to $503 million. Moore, who turns 36 in August, made two starts for the injured Mahomes last season (1-1 record) and completed 59 of 91 passes for 659 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Before winning a Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs, Moore played for the Miami Dolphins (2011-17) and Carolina Panthers (2007, 2009-10). He is 16-16 with 7,597 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and 36 picks in 55 career games (32 starts). Patterson, 23, signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in May. He was a two-year starter at Michigan after playing parts of two seasons at Ole Miss.

--Field Level Media