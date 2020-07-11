Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL, union ratify Aug. 1 restart, CBA extension

The NHL season will officially resume Aug. 1, after the league and players union each ratified the return-to-play plan and a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement Friday. Phase 4, which encompasses competitive games, will start Aug. 1 with Stanley Cup Qualifiers. Each hub city will host 12 teams, with a maximum of 31 players and 52 total members per organization.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 05:33 IST
NHL, union ratify Aug. 1 restart, CBA extension

The NHL season will officially resume Aug. 1, after the league and players union each ratified the return-to-play plan and a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement Friday. Also made official were the two hub cities to be used for most of the Stanley Cup Playoffs: Toronto for the Eastern Conference teams and Edmonton for the Western Conference teams. The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will all take place in Edmonton, with the expectation of crowning a champion by early October.

The NHL and NHLPA announced Monday they had agreed in principle on the restart of the season and on the CBA extension, which will run through September of 2026. Under the ratified agreement, teams will move to Phase 3 of their return to play with teams holding training camps in local markets starting Monday. Teams will travel to hub cities on July 26 and play exhibition games July 28-30. Phase 4, which encompasses competitive games, will start Aug. 1 with Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Each hub city will host 12 teams, with a maximum of 31 players and 52 total members per organization. The top four teams in each conference will play a round robin against each other to determine seeding, while the bottom eight teams in each conference will play a best-of-five series to gain entry into the traditional 16-team tournament with best-of-seven series. The qualifying games will take nine days to complete, with five or six games played each day and two days off for each team in between games. Games will begin with Rangers-Hurricanes, Panthers-Islanders and Canadiens-Penguins in the East and Blackhawks-Oilers and Jets-Flames in the West on Aug. 1.

The first round of the 16-team playoffs is set to begin Aug. 11, with the Stanley Cup Final set to be over by Oct. 4 at the latest. Also announced Friday were dates for the second part of the NHL draft lottery -- Aug. 10 -- and the draft itself, tentatively set for Oct. 9-10. The lottery will determine who has the first overall pick in the draft, which will be one of the eight teams eliminated during the qualifying round.

The NHL season was stopped on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players have been taking part in voluntary workouts at team facilities -- with extra safety precautions in place -- since last month. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Most adults infected with COVID-19 in South Africa are asymptomatic cases: official

Of all adults infected with COVID-19 in South Africa, 50 to 66 per cent are asymptomatic cases, with many infections going undetected, a health official has claimed. The coronavirus, which first emerged in Chinas Wuhan city, has claimed 3,8...

U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at nearly 69,000

New cases of COVID-19 rose by nearly 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co. stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit...

'A free man': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elect...

U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at 67,000

New cases of COVID-19 rose by 68,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co. stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020