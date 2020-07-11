Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trinidad and Tobago to host entire CPL as organisers get government's nod

All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country. "Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad," said the CPL in a statement.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:59 IST
Trinidad and Tobago to host entire CPL as organisers get government's nod
Image Credit: Twitter (@cpl)

The entire Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 to September 10 as the organizers got the approval from the local government. Though international cricket has already begun, CPL will be the first T20 league to take place after the COVID-19-forced break.

Strict safety procedures will be in place for the tournament to minimize the risk of virus transmission to the local population and among those who will be traveling to Trinidad and Tobago from overseas. All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country.

"Everyone traveling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad," said the CPL in a statement. Teams and officials will be put into "households" where social distancing will need to be in place.

There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed. "However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that cohort first shows symptoms," the statement read.

"All members of the CPL party will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure," it added. The CPL will feature overseas and Caribbean players including Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, and Kieron Pollard.

The Caribbean has been among the least affected region by the COVID-19 pandemic with Trinidad and Tobago reporting 133 cases so far.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...

More COVID-19 cases in Syria's overcrowded rebel enclave

At least two doctors in Syrias opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a monitoring group on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave to three. The Syrian oppositio...

Railways to convert 503 coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients in Delhi-NCR

In a bid to provide additional healthcare facilities to Delhi-NCR residents to combat coronavirus, Northern Railways will provide 503 isolation coaches to be used as COVID-19 wards. These isolation coaches, which will have around 8,048 beds...

King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan's Phone’ adaptation in the works at Netflix, Murphy and Blum to produce

Netflix has teamed up with producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum for a feature adaptation of the celebrated author Stephen Kings short story Mr. Harrigans Phone. The short story is part of Kings recent collection of novellas If It Bleeds.Acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020