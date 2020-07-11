Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner and Irish hero, dies at 85

Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England who became the darling of Ireland after leading their national team to unprecedented success as manager, has died aged 85. A family statement said that the former Leeds United defender, who helped England beat West Germany to become world champions in 1966, died peacefully on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England following a long-term illness.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:05 IST
Soccer-Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner and Irish hero, dies at 85

Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England who became the darling of Ireland after leading their national team to unprecedented success as manager, has died aged 85.

A family statement said that the former Leeds United defender, who helped England beat West Germany to become world champions in 1966, died peacefully on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England following a long-term illness. "We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life," it read.

Charlton led Ireland to their first major soccer finals at the 1988 European Championship and also guided them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was among the first to tweet his reaction.

"So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world" he said. "He personified a golden era in Irish football - the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack."

Charlton, the elder brother of Manchester United great Bobby, was a tough tackling centre back who graduated from the Leeds academy and spent his entire playing career at the club. He helped the Yorkshire side win the second division in 1963-64 and then the top-flight title in 1968-69.

Charlton finished his career as one of the all-time great defenders, making a record 773 appearances for Leeds and scoring 96 goals. He played 35 times for England, netting six goals. His finest moment in the national team colours came in 1966, as he helped Alf Ramsey's England side lift the World Cup on home soil, playing every match at the tournament.

Charlton is the sixth member of England's World Cup final team to have died after captain Bobby Moore, Martin Peters, Gordon Banks, Alan Ball and Ray Wilson. He was named the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year in 1967 before retiring in 1973.

As a manager he guided Middlesbrough to the second division title in 1973–74 and the Anglo-Scottish Cup in 1975–76 before spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United. But it was with Ireland that Charlton, who is survived by wife Pat and their three children, achieved hero status.

"The FAI (Football Association of Ireland) is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever," the FAI said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oli says intra-party disputes can be resolved through dialogue as NCP again postpones its meeting

Under mounting pressure to resign, Nepals beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has downplayed the intra-party rift and said such disputes are regular phenomena that can be resolved through dialogue, as a crucial meeting of the ruling p...

Meghalaya makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for BSF personnel entering state as cases spike

The Meghalaya government has asked the BSF to ensure their personnel coming to the state from other parts of the country undergo 14-day institutional quarantine mandatorily before they could resume duty. A number of COVID-19 cases have been...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa says five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the ...

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020