Motor racing-Rain washes out final practice for Styrian GP
Rain washed out final practice for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring on Saturday, with qualifying uncertain. Otherwise, grid positions could be decided by lap times from Friday's second practice. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest in that session, ahead of Mercedes' championship leader Valtteri Bottas who won last weekend's season-opener at the same circuit.Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:29 IST
Rain washed out final practice for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring on Saturday, with qualifying uncertain. Stewards said in a statement that the session had been canceled on the recommendation of the governing FIA's safety delegate.
Race director Michael Masi had spelled out the options on Friday, with the possibility of postponing qualifying to Sunday morning. Otherwise, grid positions could be decided by lap times from Friday's second practice.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest in that session, ahead of Mercedes' championship leader Valtteri Bottas who won last weekend's season-opener at the same circuit.
