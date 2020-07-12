French Frogs beat Spanish Chanos 10-5 in Online Shooting League

Left Menu
French Frogs beat Spanish Chanos 10-5 in their second Group B match of the first Online Shooting League on Sunday. The Spanish Chanos took an early 4-1 lead but the French Frogs bounced back strongly, claiming six straight points to make it 7-4 in their favour.

French Frogs beat Spanish Chanos 10-5 in their second Group B match of the first Online Shooting League on Sunday. The Spanish Chanos took an early 4-1 lead but the French Frogs bounced back strongly, claiming six straight points to make it 7-4 in their favour. The French just gave away one more point to the Spainiards on the 12th shot before winning the match in 15 shots.

Both the teams are already through to the semifinals after winning their matches against Israel Maabarot. The French Frogs will now meet Austrian Rocks while the Spanish Chanos will take on Italian Style in the semifinals scheduled over the next weekend on July 18 and 19.

All the group stage matches are over and the four teams through to the semifinals are Italian Style, Austrian Rocks, French Frogs and Spanish Chanos. As per the event's format, each team comprises three rifle shooters who shoot in every round under the 'Race To 10' format. A point is awarded to the team which has a higher total of three shots. The team that reaches 10 points first wins the match.

The six teams had been divided into two groups and the top two from each pool made the semifinals. The final is slated for July 26 and will be preceded by the third-place match a day earlier.

