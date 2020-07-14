Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs more tactical under Mourinho, says Davies

Tottenham Hotspur are more tactical under manager Jose Mourinho than when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, defender Ben Davies has said. We have a game plan for each game." Mourinho's side have come in for criticism of late due to some disappointing performances but Davies, 27, said the players were adapting to their manager's methods.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:03 IST
Soccer-Spurs more tactical under Mourinho, says Davies

Tottenham Hotspur are more tactical under manager Jose Mourinho than when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, defender Ben Davies has said. Argentine Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final last season but was sacked in November after a poor start to the Premier League campaign and replaced by Mourinho.

"Under 'Poch' we very much had our style of play and it was just the high press, high intensity," Davies told talkSPORT. "Now I think we're a bit more tactical, we're a bit more aware of what we're coming up against. We have a game plan for each game."

Mourinho's side have come in for criticism of late due to some disappointing performances but Davies, 27, said the players were adapting to their manager's methods. "In some games it hasn't been what we've wanted but everyone is buying into the skill set that Mourinho has and we all know that he's a top manager," Davies added.

"He's won everything there is to win so us as players have got to put our trust into him and the results will follow. "We'll go away in the summer and I'm sure we'll do a lot of work in pre-season, get ready for it and next year has to be a different story."

Tottenham, who are eighth in the league, visit Newcastle United on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

President Donald Trumps push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it, with some advisers advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe as Congress compiles the next COVID-19 ...

63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territorys UT Health Department. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stands at 1,530, including 684 active ...

Eternally connected, to infinity and beyond: Rhea Chkraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday penned an emotional note to remember close friend Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death, saying his absence has caused an irreparable numbness in her heart but she will always feel connected to him. ...

Vikas Dubey's aide arrested, 2 looted rifles recovered: UP police

An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested and two rifles of the Uttar Pradesh police looted during the Kanpur ambush earlier this month have been recovered, police said on Tuesday. With this, all weapons looted during the ambush hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020