Washington WR Harmon recovering from torn ACL

Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon sustained a torn ACL and is expected to miss the upcoming season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Rapoport reported that Harmon was injured while working out on his own.

Harmon, 23, confirmed Tuesday over social media that he underwent surgery last week. Harmon, who was expected to compete for a starting spot opposite Terry McLaurin, appeared in every game during his rookie season in 2019 for Washington. The sixth-round pick recorded 30 receptions for 365 yards and also competed his lone passing attempt for 11 yards.

--Field Level Media