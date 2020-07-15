Left Menu
Rugby-Sale hoping to get more out of new signing Tuilagi

Sale Sharks will focus on the details of Manu Tuilagi's daily training regime in a bid to get the injury-plagued England centre playing more regularly than he did at former club Leicester Tigers, director of rugby Steve Diamond has said.

Sale Sharks will focus on the details of Manu Tuilagi's daily training regime in a bid to get the injury-plagued England centre playing more regularly than he did at former club Leicester Tigers, director of rugby Steve Diamond has said. Tuilagi, sacked by Leicester after deciding not to sign a new contract on reduced terms, has joined Sale until the end of next season.

Injuries and international duty limited Tuilagi to an average of around 11 games per season at Leicester. "The key is getting Manu into 15-16 games for Sale," Diamond was quoted as saying by The Times. "He hasn't managed to do that over the years.

"The first thing is the care and detail - understand his body, know exactly what he needs and then see when we utilise that. It's also important to understand that it's all about the daily training regime ... not about numbers of matches played. "It's that non-contact mentality at training which I like, and then get them revved up for Saturday or Sunday or Friday night, whenever they play."

The Premiership hopes to resume its season following the COVID-19 shutdown on the weekend of Aug. 14-16. Sale are second with 40 points, five behind Exeter Chiefs.

