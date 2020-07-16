CAB president wishes for Snehasish Ganguly's speedy recovery

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya on Thursday wished for Snehasish Ganguly's speedy recovery after the CAB secretary tested positive for coronavirus. Snehasish, who is the elder brother of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, was diagnosed with the infection on Wednesday and was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

"These are tough times. He has admitted himself yesterday night at a city hospital. Other than having mild temperature, he is alright at the moment. Wish him a speedy recovery," Dalmiya told ANI. When contacted Sourav, he was not available to comment on it. Sourav, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday with family, might go into home quarantine. (ANI)