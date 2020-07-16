Left Menu
Phillies' Gregorius vows to wear facemask during games

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius will wear a facemask during games this season due to a chronic kidney condition that makes him high risk amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gregorius, 24 years old at the time of his trade to New York, was acquired to replace Derek Jeter at shortstop.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius will wear a facemask during games this season due to a chronic kidney condition that makes him high risk amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It will be there for life," Gregorius said on a conference call Wednesday. "I had a really good conversation with the (Phillies') doctors here. They ask me every day what they can do to make it better for me, so there has been really good communication. We are trying to go through the guidelines and trying to do everything we can do to stay safe.

"So that's why people see me walking around with a mask on and stuff. I am keeping myself safe, wearing a mask everywhere I go. I've got to keep it on me all the time." Gregorius, 30, signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason. He said he never planned to opt-out of the season due to his condition, rather he planned to take every precaution possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think (the mask) adds safety for everybody, for me and people around me," Gregorius said. "So I think wearing it will be normal for me. I am playing in it right now so I can get accustomed to it." Gregorius' condition dates back to 2011, when a routine physical revealed elevated protein levels.

Gregorius had a down year in 2019, but that was due in large part to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the 2018 playoffs that required Tommy John surgery. He batted .238 with a .276 on-base percentage, a .441 slugging percentage, 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in 82 games with the New York Yankees last season, making his debut on June 7 -- nearly eight months after his injury. He hit .277/.319/.472 and averaged 24 home runs, 27 doubles, 81 RBIs and seven stolen bases over the previous three seasons.

Originally signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2007, Gregorius was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2012 and then to the Yankees in December 2014. Gregorius, 24 years old at the time of his trade to New York, was acquired to replace Derek Jeter at shortstop. Jeter retired following the 2014 season. --Field Level Media

