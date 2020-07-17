Left Menu
Johns, Lindblom, Ryan named Masterton Trophy finalists

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan were named the finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. His cancer treatments ended earlier this month. Ryan, 33, left the Senators in November to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to deal with an alcohol addiction.

Johns, Lindblom, Ryan named Masterton Trophy finalists

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan were named the finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. Voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, the award goes to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." The winner will be announced during the conference finals.

Johns, 28, missed 22 months due to post-concussion syndrome and painful headaches before returning to the ice with the Stars in January. He tallied two goals and three assists in 17 games this season. Lindblom, 23, was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma in December. At the time, he was tied for the Flyers' lead with 11 goals through 30 games. His cancer treatments ended earlier this month.

Ryan, 33, left the Senators in November to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to deal with an alcohol addiction. He rejoined the team in February and posted a hat trick in his first game back in Ottawa on Feb. 27 vs. the Vancouver Canucks. The trophy is named after former Minnesota North Stars player Bill Masterton, who in 1968 became the only NHL player to die from injuries sustained during a game.

