Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Michael abruptly announced his retirement on Wednesday, and Santos and Mann were fired earlier this week after tenures of more than 10 years with the team. The report said Snyder was not accused of misconduct with women, although several former employees said the team's small human resources department and overall culture fostered an environment in which misconduct was not punished.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:35 IST
Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Daniel Snyder is committed to changing the culture within his Washington football team. Snyder said as much in statement Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported that 15 women who once worked for the NFL team said they were sexually harassed during their tenures with the club. The allegations, which span from 2006 through 2019, primarily include inappropriate sexual comments, unwelcome overtures and pressure to wear revealing clothing.

"The behavior described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society," team owner Snyder said Friday morning in a statement. "This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year." On Thursday, the team hired noted D.C.-based attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the club's internal culture amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

"Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations," Snyder said. "Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all." Among those accused of sexual harassment or verbal abuse, per The Post, are former longtime radio announcer Larry Michael, former director of pro personnel Alex Santos, former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann, former president of business operations Dennis Greene and former chief operating officer Mitch Gershman. Michael abruptly announced his retirement on Wednesday, and Santos and Mann were fired earlier this week after tenures of more than 10 years with the team.

The report said Snyder was not accused of misconduct with women, although several former employees said the team's small human resources department and overall culture fostered an environment in which misconduct was not punished. Snyder was accused of belittling top executives, including mocking Greene for his time as a male cheerleader in college. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...

WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on F...

8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 d...

Fast & Furious 9 to be out in April 2021, plot & entire cast revealed, get other latest updates

Fast Furious 9 aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9 already came close to its release in May 2020. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation totally collapsed the entire entertai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020