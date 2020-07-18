Left Menu
Rockies waive two relievers, Bard makes team

Bard, 35, last pitched in a major league game on April 27, 2013, when he walked both batters he faced for the Boston Red Sox. "It's going to be a great story when he comes back and pitches well," Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters.

Rockies waive two relievers, Bard makes team
The Colorado Rockies shook up their pitching staff on Friday by waiving veterans relievers Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee and informing longshot right-hander Daniel Bard that he made the Opening Day roster. Bard, 35, last pitched in a major league game on April 27, 2013, when he walked both batters he faced for the Boston Red Sox.

"It's going to be a great story when he comes back and pitches well," Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters. "We're optimistic about that." The moves involving the right-handed Shaw and left-handed McGee had financial ramifications. Both players have vesting options of $9 million for 2021 based on appearances.

Shaw, 32, went 7-8 with a 5.61 ERA in 131 relief appearances over the past two seasons for Colorado. Overall, he is 30-36 with 12 saves and a 3.68 ERA in 606 appearances over nine seasons, including stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-12) and Cleveland Indians (2013-17). McGee, 33, compiled a 4-11 mark and 4.78 ERA in 225 relief outings over the past four campaigns for the Rockies. He spent his first six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and is 25-22 with 45 saves and a 3.64 ERA in 522 career appearances since reaching the majors in 2010.

Meanwhile, Bard is receiving an opportunity that seemed highly unlikely, considering he last pitched in a major league game more than seven years ago. He went 10-19 with a 3.67 ERA in 211 appearances (10 starts) in parts of five seasons for Boston. In fact, Bard spent last season as a player mentor and mental skills coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Playing baseball seemed to be in his past.

But Bard picked up a baseball and threw off the mound one January day in Charlotte, N.C., and everything felt good. "I was throwing mid-90s, throwing strikes with ease, and I hadn't done that in eight years," Bard told reporters of the session. "So, that was when I was like, 'OK, I think I'm going to give this serious consideration.'"

Bard auditioned for scouts the following month, and the Rockies were impressed. Colorado signed him to a minor league deal. The coronavirus pandemic interrupted the comeback attempt, but Bard was on his game when players reconvened earlier this month. He was sharp in intrasquad games, and that led up to Friday's decision by the Rockies.

Bard said he hasn't pondered what it will feel like to be on the mound during a major league game once again. "I haven't even gotten there yet," Bard said. "In many ways, I think just getting on a mound in the spring training games back in March was as big a hurdle as any and then having the chance to pitch in these intrasquad games."

Bard looked like a future force when he struck out 76 batters in 74 2/3 innings and recorded a 1.93 ERA for the Red Sox in 2010. But two years later he struggled, walking 43 batters in 59 1/3 innings and compiling a 6.22 ERA. He made just two appearances in 2013 due to an abdominal injury, and the Red Sox eventually waived him that September.

Bard had opportunities with the Chicago Cubs (twice), Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets without reaching the majors before retiring after the 2017 season. "I'd signed all sorts of deals ... a lot of different teams, trying to get back and I just was never comfortable because I wasn't confident in what I was doing on the field," Bard said. "And so much of my identity was tied up in that, so even in a clubhouse setting, any time you're part of a team you want to be the guy who can pull his own weight. And I was terrible.

"I couldn't throw strikes and I wasn't a contributor so that just makes you feel like you're added baggage and weight that everybody else is having to take care of." --Field Level Media

