Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Batra requests IOA EC to release Rs 7 lakh pending grant to NSFs and SOAs

IOA president Narinder Batra on Saturday requested its executive council to approve the immediate release of the pending annual grant to all state Olympic associations and national sports federations to help meet their financial requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:43 IST
President Batra requests IOA EC to release Rs 7 lakh pending grant to NSFs and SOAs
In a letter to members of the council, Batra said the Indian Olympic Association's permanent members, who have not received the grant of rupees seven lakh in last two financial years, should get the approval on or before July 29. Image Credit: Twitter(@ddsportschannel)

IOA president Narinder Batra on Saturday requested its executive council to approve the immediate release of the pending annual grant to all state Olympic associations and national sports federations to help meet their financial requirements. In a letter to members of the council, Batra said the Indian Olympic Association's permanent members, who have not received the grant of rupees seven lakh in last two financial years, should get the approval on or before July 29.

Batra's request came after IOA EC members Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Rupak Debroy expressed the need for financial assistance to the tune of Rs 20 lakh for each SOA and NSF. "The EC is requested to approve the immediate release of IOA annual grant of Ts 7 lakh each to State Olympic Association and National Sports Federations, who are permanent members of IOA due to them for a period of 1.4.2019 to 31.3.2020," Batra wrote.

Requesting the same amount of grant for the financial year 2018-19, Batra said, "The condition of necessary papers/documents required for release of the grant be waived off and they be allowed to submit them later on or before 30.11.2020." Kushwaha had written that they are finding it difficult to run office, pay office rents, electricity and telephone bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sports ministry had recently withdrawn the recognition of more than 50 NSFs following a court order.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton takes record 90th career pole in Hungary

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated a record-extending and surreal 90th career pole position on Saturday after a dominant Mercedes one-two in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. Championship-leading team mate Valtteri Bottas w...

Austria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that new proposals on a massive EU stimulus fund were a step forward. In summary, it is going well, Kurz said from Brussels. Things are moving in the right direction.But he added that disc...

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced in a memo on Saturday. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs general mana...

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020