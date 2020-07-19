Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta hopes Cup win over City convinces Aubameyang to stay

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 08:35 IST
Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta hopes Cup win over City convinces Aubameyang to stay

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club. Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Aubameyang, the club's top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of next season and has not yet agreed to an extension. "Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones," Arteta told reporters. "As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

"But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes. Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction." The victory against City came just days after Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool.

"We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days," Arteta said. "To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing."

Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United, who play on Sunday, in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports more than 7,600 new daily cases

Mexico continues to register near-record levels of confirmed coronavirus infections, frustrating plans to reopen the economy. The Health Department reported 7,615 more cases Saturday and 578 more deaths. That brings Mexico to a total of 38,...

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000 as outbreak worsens

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus exceeded 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.Since late June, the United States has seen a resurgence in new case...

West Bengal Governor urges people to follow health norms to contain COVID-19

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to abide by the social distancing norms and take all precautionary measures to contain its spread.PANDEMIC COVID-19 ch...

Zidane caps title campaign by ignoring out-of-favor Bale

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrids squad for its final Spanish league match in the latest setback for the Wales star who is out of favor with club manager Zinedine Zidane. Bale played an important role in helping Madrid to win fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020