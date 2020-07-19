Andy Robertson 'can't wait' to lift Premier League trophy

Left Menu
Liverpool's Andy Robertson said that he cannot wait for the club to get their hands on the Premier League trophy and is expecting that to be an "emotional" moment.

Andy Robertson. (Photo/ Andy Robertson Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Andy Robertson said that he cannot wait for the club to get their hands on the Premier League trophy and is expecting that to be an "emotional" moment. The Reds secured their first top-flight championship in 30 years on June 25 but they have not yet lifted the actual prize over their heads. However, the opportunity to do that arrives on Thursday after the club completes its final home fixture of the 2019-20 season against Chelsea.

"We can't wait! Obviously, when we won the Champions League last year you get the trophy in a matter of minutes after the game and then you don't let go of it, so we've had to wait three weeks it will be, but to see Hendo lift the trophy above his head will be emotional," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying. "It will be all the emotions into one, I think. Seeing our captain lift a trophy that has not been at the club for 30 years will bring joy and happiness and everything along with it," he added.

Robertson also acknowledged the influence that manager Jurgen Klopp has had on him and on his performance since he joined the club in 2017 from Hull City. "Obviously the faith to sign me, first and foremost, from a relegated club, which probably I don't think I got many Liverpool fans excited about my signing when people like Mo and Ox were getting signed at the same time. The manager saw something in me that he could develop into being a decent player and I'm glad he's done that," he said.

"It took me time, [first] three or four months was tough, but my relationship with him was the same then as it is now. He still looks to improve me every day in training and he still looked to make be better back then as he does now. So my relationship with him is amazing and long may that continue because he's improved my game, he's improved me as a person and that's what you look for in a manager. So I couldn't ask for much better," he added. (ANI)

