Dodgers activate RHP Baez from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers received some bullpen certainty Sunday when late-inning right-hander Pedro Baez was activated off the injured list. The Dodgers never revealed why Baez was on the IL. He reported late to camp earlier this month in advance of the delayed start to the season.

The hard-throwing Baez, 32, has a career 3.03 ERA in six seasons with the Dodgers. He was 7-2 in 71 appearances last season, with a 3.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen also reported late to camp, saying he had recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Jansen said he never considered opting out of the season despite undergoing multiple heart procedures during his playing career and is expected to be ready for the start of the season Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

In other Dodgers roster moves, outfielder Terrance Gore was added to the team's 60-man player pool as were infielders Kody Hoese and Devin Mann. Gore, who has been used mostly for his speed in a six-year major league career, has 40 steals and 77 career plate appearances with the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs. Hoese and Mann do not have any major league experience.

