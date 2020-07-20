The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *Day 5 report of second Test between England and West Indies from Manchester. *Copy on ICC board meeting.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ICA-MALHOTRA The former players cannot wait forever: ICA chief says BCCI must act quickly on demands New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Asserting that "nothing has happened" in the past 10 months, Indian Cricketers' Association president Ashok Malhotra on Monday urged the BCCI to look into the body's long-standing demands, saying the ageing former players cannot wait "forever". SPO-CRI-AUS-TOUR Australia's proposed tour of England to begin on September 4: Report Melbourne, Jul 20 (PTI) Australia's "bio-secure" tour of England comprising three T20s and as many ODIs will begin on September 4, according to a report.

SPO-CRI-PAK-AMIR Amir makes himself available, to replace Rauf in Pakistan T20 squad in England Karachi, Jul 20 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is set to replace Harris Rauf in the Pakistan T20 squad currently in the UK after originally pulling out of the tour because of the birth of his second child. SPO-CRI-PAK-ABID Pak opener Abid Ali cleared of concussion, to return to training on Wednesday Derby, Jul 20 (PTI) Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has been cleared of concussion a day after he was struck on the helmet while fielding during an intra-squad warm-up game here.

SPO-CRI-ENG-BROAD Broad wants to emulate Anderson in career longevity Manchester, Jul 20 (PTI) A "hungry" Stuart Broad wants to emulate his pace colleague James Anderson in terms of career longevity, saying he is fit enough to play for some more years. SPO-CHESS-ANAND Anand set for Legends of Chess tourney; meets Svidler in opener Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI) Indian ace Viswanathan Anand will open his campaign at the chess24 Legends of Chess tournament against Russia's Peter Svidler.

SPO-HOCK-SARDAR Sardar regrets not being an Olympic medallist but says India have realistic chance in Tokyo New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Proud to be part of a generation that witnessed Indian hockey's resurgence, former captain Sardar Singh says his sole regret in an otherwise illustrious career is not winning an Olympic medal for his country. SPO-FOOT-RKFC RKFC co-founder Shamim Meraj parts ways with club New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Real Kashmir Football Club's founding member Shamim Meraj has parted ways with the trailblazing outfit, ending the four-year association due to "personal" reasons.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF AIFF's finances were in a big mess in 2010, FSDL came in at right time: Kushal Das New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das says the sports body's finances were "in a big mess" when he joined in 2010 but is now "100 times better", thanks to its commercial partners' timely intervention..