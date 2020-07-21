Eagles sign top picks Reagor, Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles signed first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor and second-rounder Jalen Hurts, the team announced Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Reagor, a wide receiver from TCU, agreed to a four-year, $13.3 million contract with an option for a fifth season. Contract details for Hurts, a quarterback from Oklahoma via Alabama, were not revealed.

The Eagles also finalized contract terms with six other draft picks on Monday: linebacker Davion Taylor, safety K'Von Wallace, tackle Jack Driscoll, wide receiver John Hightower, linebacker Shaun Bradley and defensive end Casey Toohill. The Eagles now have all 10 draft picks under contract. Rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday.

Reagor, selected No. 21 overall in the draft in April, led the Horned Frogs in receptions (43) and yards (611) and caught five touchdowns in 2019. In three seasons, he gained 2,248 yards and scored 22 receiving touchdowns. A second-team All-American in 2019, Reagor also was one of two players in the FBS in with two punt returns for TDs, scoring on returns of 73 and 70 yards. He ranked second nationally with a 20.8 punt return average.

The Eagles selected Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick as injury protection for starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his senior year after three impressive seasons at Alabama that included three College Football Playoff championship game appearances and one title. He finished a distant runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting last year, behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, after completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Sooners went 12-2 last season and lost to LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinal. --Field Level Media