Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Watford skipper Deeney denies report of half-time fight

I don't know, whatever way there was: no hands thrown, let's just put it that way." Deeney said the timing of Pearson's dismissal caught him off guard. "It's strange obviously, we didn't see it coming.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 08:10 IST
Soccer-Watford skipper Deeney denies report of half-time fight

Watford captain Troy Deeney has dismissed reports a fight broke out in the dressing room during Friday's 3-1 defeat by West Ham United. Manager Nigel Pearson was sacked after the defeat, which left them three points above the relegation zone.

"I just want to put out there, there was no fight at half time," Deeney, 32, told broadcaster beIN SPORTS https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1285254200356679681?s=20. "It's in 2020. We don't do that anymore. You know, certainly, with all the cameras and everything, you'd certainly see a lot more if that was the case.

"The gaffer didn't put his hands on anybody. He was just frustrated and had a firm talking to, so no one was fighting, no one was punched, no one was even tickled. I don't know, whatever way there was: no hands were thrown, let's just put it that way." Deeney said the timing of Pearson's dismissal caught him off guard.

"It's strange obviously, we didn't see it coming. I think you get to a point in football where you're not surprised anymore but I would say that this one certainly, you know, took me back a bit," Deeney said. Interim boss Hayden Mullins will take charge of the side for their final two games against Manchester City and Arsenal.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, President Kovind condole MP Governor Lalji Tandon's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. Tandon, 85, passed away at 535 am on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi...

Idris Elba to receive BAFTA special award for his contribution to TV

Actor Idris Elba, popularly known for his role as Stringer Bell in The Wire, will receive the BAFTA Special Award, one of the British Academys highest honours, for his creative contribution to television. The upcoming event is set to take p...

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sundays 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship second-tier club have said. The 31-year-old Swi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020