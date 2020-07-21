Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian paddler Sathiyan signs for Polish Superliga team

Japan league is not all through the year and it is also the same in Polish league, it is also in bunches, three or four matches in one week," the Chennai-based player added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:11 IST
Indian paddler Sathiyan signs for Polish Superliga team

Ace Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Tuesday signed for Polish side Sokolow S A Jarsoslaw for the upcoming table tennis league in Poland. The 27-year old paddler had earlier this year signed to play for Okayama Rivets in the Japanese T-League. He is likely to play 12 matches in the Japanese league.

The Polish league is expected to commence in September. "I want to use the time efficiently for more match practice when I am in Europe, so I signed the deal," Sathian told PTI after sharing the news on his twitter page.

"I will be playing very less matches in Poland, probably around four or five. Japanese league won't be held when there are Pro Tours in Europe. Japan league is not all through the year and it is also the same in Polish league, it is also in bunches, three or four matches in one week," the Chennai-based player added. The world number 32 is expecting quality of the competition during the league.

"I will be there only for two weeks. It will be a good stint as the competition is good in the Polish Superliga. There are a lot of top players in Poland, there are a lot of Asians. And the competition is very high there." "I thought I could use the opportunity well when I got an offer. I have already played once a couple of years back and that's the reason I chose to play," Sathiyan added. "I will make sure that the scheduling is in such a way that when I am in Japan I will play in the league. Japan will be the top priority definitely. When I am not playing in Japan or when I am in Europe for Pro Tour instead of travelling so much I can be in Europe and can play matches in Poland," he signed off.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Bihar's AK-47 rifles case

The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a case involving the recovery of AK-47 rifles from Bihar before a special NIA court in Patna, an official said. The charge-sheet was filed against Mohammad Mursheed, a resident of Bih...

European stocks hit over 4-month highs after EU recovery fund sealed

European shares closed above four-month highs on Tuesday, with Germanys blue-chip DAX erasing almost all its losses for the year, after EU leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive the blocs economies from a coronavirus-induce...

Trump aims to stop counting of illegal migrants in redrawing of U.S. voting maps

President Donald Trump plans to sign a memorandum on Tuesday that aims to prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are redrawn in the next round of redistricting. U....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally after EU agrees to recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 17 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders sealed a 750 billion-euro 857 billion recovery fund to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020