Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-People flock to streets of Ashington to bid Charlton farewell

Flags adorned with pictures of Charlton were on display outside houses in the neighbourhood. Charlton's brother, Manchester United great Bobby, now 82, who was his team mate in England's World Cup triumph, was unable to attend the funeral due to ill health.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:22 IST
Soccer-People flock to streets of Ashington to bid Charlton farewell

Thousands of people poured onto the streets of Ashington, Northumberland to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, England's 1966 World Cup-winning hero, as his funeral cortege made its way through the north-east town on Tuesday. The former Ireland manager and towering Leeds United defender, who helped England beat West Germany to become world champions at Wembley Stadium in 1966, died on July 10, aged 85, following a long-term illness.

Many fans paid little heed to social distancing guidelines as they gathered in large numbers to remember Charlton, who led Ireland to their first major soccer finals at the 1988 European Championship and to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990. Flags adorned with pictures of Charlton were on display outside houses in the neighbourhood.

Charlton's brother, Manchester United great Bobby, now 82, who was his team mate in England's World Cup triumph, was unable to attend the funeral due to ill health. The cortege stopped outside the Hirst Welfare Centre, where Charlton had polished his soccer skills as a child. It then proceeded to the Newcastle crematorium.

Only 20 relatives were allowed to attend the private service, which included his younger brothers Gordon, 77, and Tommy, 74, due to COVID-19 restrictions. In a eulogy, grandchildren Emma, Kate and Tom Wilkinson said: "The footballer, the friend, the family man we all knew was forged in Ashington - during a happy childhood with the parents and three brothers he always loved dearly.

"As they whiled away hours kicking a ball around Hirst Park, grandad could never have imagined how remarkable his life would go on to be." The grandchildren said Charlton never expected to be called up by England, his first cap coming shortly before he was 30.

Referencing 'Wor Jack' dropping to his knees at the end of the World Cup final, the grandchildren said: "Many have often wondered what he was thinking – Was it pure elation? Was it the gravity of the achievement? "Was it relief that the hopes of a nation had been realised? Well he always told us he was just bloody knackered."

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Stimulus package has made big difference to companies coping with lockdown effects: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that green shoots were visible in the economy and the stimulus package provided by the government has made a big difference to companies coping up with effects of lockdown enforced to cont...

Priti Patel promises culture change at UK visa department

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday promised a cultural change within her department, responsible for the countrys visas, as part of a lessons learned review into the Windrush scandal, in which thousands of legal migrants of Commonweal...

NSUI protests outside HRD Ministry over UGC exam guidelines

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI on Tuesday staged a protest outside the HRD Ministry against the revised UGC guidelines which require universities to conduct final-year exams by September. The protesters, howev...

Students at leading UK university denounce sexual violence in online posts

By Sonia Elks LONDON, July 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 20 students have taken to social media to denounce their experiences of rape, sexual assault and harassment at a prestigious British university, fueling demands for toughe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020