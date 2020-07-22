Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-PGA Tour Series-China cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The series had held the first of three planned qualifying tournaments for players from mainland China in January before the season was stalled due to the pandemic. Organisers said players who earned membership following the 2019 season via a top-50 finish on the Order of Merit and those who earned their cards in the qualifying tournament this year would maintain their PGA Tour Series-China status in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:25 IST
Golf-PGA Tour Series-China cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 season of the PGA Tour Series-China has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the series said in a statement https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/07/21/officials-cancel-2020-pga-tour-series-china-season.html on Wednesday. The PGA Tour and the China Golf Association said they had arrived at the decision as access into China and the continued global spread of the novel coronavirus made it impossible to proceed with the tournaments.

"It's a disappointment, but I know our players and fans understand ... that the health and safety of everyone associated with the series is of the utmost importance," series executive director Greg Carlson said. "Staging a Tour based in China with players from five different continents is not feasible at this time...

"We will continue to evaluate what is happening with the coronavirus and hope the situation alleviates itself so we can again resume tournament golf in this part of the world in 2021." Fourteen tournaments were scheduled this year. The series had held the first of three planned qualifying tournaments for players from mainland China in January before the season was stalled due to the pandemic.

Organisers said players who earned membership following the 2019 season via a top-50 finish on the Order of Merit and those who earned their cards in the qualifying tournament this year would maintain their PGA Tour Series-China status in 2021. The Mackenzie Tour–PGA Tour Canada also cancelled its season due to restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa rejects 'politically motivated' tax evasion charges

Maria Ressa, a journalist who runs a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to tax evasion charges, saying the case was politically motivated to harass and intimida...

Russian court to rule in trial of historian who found Stalin-era graves

A Russian court is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the closed-door trial of a historian accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter, a case his lawyer says was fabricated to punish him for documenting Stalin-era crimes. S...

Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt

A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against Australias government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the countrys sovereign bonds, in the first such action against the Australian government...

U.S. EPA to propose first-ever airplane emissions standards, sources say

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA is set to announce on Wednesday the first proposed U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft, officials briefed on the matter said.In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization IC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020