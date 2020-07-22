Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Anderson hoping to partner Broad in search of series win

The hosts are spoilt for choice ahead of Friday's start of the third test at Old Trafford with Anderson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood all looking to return to the team. However, Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all made positive contributions to England's 113-run victory in the second test, which ended on Monday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:43 IST
Cricket-Anderson hoping to partner Broad in search of series win

England's most successful bowler James Anderson feels he and Stuart Broad should be paired together to lead the bid for a series win in the decisive test against the West Indies. The hosts are spoilt for choice ahead of Friday's start of the third test at Old Trafford with Anderson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood all looking to return to the team.

However, Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all made positive contributions to England's 113-run victory in the second test, which ended on Monday. A schedule of six matches in seven weeks against the West Indies and then Pakistan means England have had to rotate their bowlers and Anderson does not underestimate the difficult choices facing coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root.

"I presume the best three players will play but it's going to be a difficult decision for Joe and Chris and there will be some disappointed guys," Anderson told a news conference on Wednesday. There have been suggestions that Anderson, who turns 38 next week and has a record 587 wickets for England, and 34-year-old Broad will likely not bowl again together but Anderson said he hoped this was not the case.

"Our record together speaks for itself and I'd really like to think that if we are both fit and England are picking their best bowling attack then we'd both be in that," he said. "It's a good position to be in because it shows we have strength in depth," Anderson added.

England's camp is still dealing with aches and pains after the exertions of the second test, also in Manchester, where they levelled the series after losing the first in Southampton. "There is a bit of stiffness with the bowlers but that's inevitable," Anderson said.

"It's about being smart with the practice now and going into Friday really fresh. "We have a great opportunity to win the series and we want to kick on from last test's win. If we keep looking to improve I'm sure we'll put in another good performance this week." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What Democrats and Republicans want in the next coronavirus relief package

Republicans and Democrats in Congress aim to pass a fourth coronavirus aid package before the end of the month, but they will have to overcome significant differences.The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a 3.4 trillion ...

U.S. EPA proposing first-ever airplane emissions standards

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Wednesday announced it was proposing the first U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO agreed on global airplane emissions...

Recent clashes initiated by PLA latest examples of 'unacceptable behaviour' of CCP: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the recent clashes initiated by the Chinese military against India in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the unacceptable behaviour of ruling Chinese Communist Party. He also praise...

Ukraine's leader reveals details of talks with hostage-taker

An armed man who took more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraines western city of Lutsk on Tuesday fulfilled the agreement he had reached with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and released them shortly after Zelenskiy urged U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020