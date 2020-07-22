Left Menu
It's game of the season for Manchester United: Nemanja Matic ahead of clash against West Ham

Emphasising on the importance of the match against West Ham, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said that "it is the game of the season for us".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:14 IST
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic. Image Credit: ANI

Emphasising on the importance of the match against West Ham, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said that "it is the game of the season for us". "For me and for us, of course, we know it is the game of the season for us. We didn't think much about our record (19 games unbeaten) and counting the games, we were just thinking about catching that top-four position," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.

Manchester United is now fighting to finish in the top-four in Premier League. They currently have 62 points and are placed in fifth place. A win in the remaining two matches will confirm their spot in the top four. Manchester United failed to secure a spot in the FA Cup final after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the semi-final on July 19.

Matic stressed that his club must not think about the previous defeat and must "keep our heads up". "I think we did well in the last couple of months and after this Chelsea defeat we have to keep our heads up and this is another final for us. If we win this game we have a big possibility to play in the Champions League next season and as I said it is the game of the season now," he said.

Manchester United will take on West Ham today in Premier League. (ANI)

