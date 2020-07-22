Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Jets owner investigated for alleged offensive remarks

A State Department spokesperson told CNN they "stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the U.K. is strong." The White House, the Trump Organization and the U.S. Embassy declined to comment on the report.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:56 IST
Report: Jets owner investigated for alleged offensive remarks

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was investigated for allegations of controversial remarks and dealings in his role as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom, CNN reported Wednesday. The network said a State Department watchdog looked into claims that Johnson made racist comments about Black men and "cringeworthy" sexist comments about women's looks, and that he sought to use his position and influence to have the Open Championship played at a Scottish golf resort owned by Trump.

Appointed to the post in August 2017, Johnson's term as ambassador is set to end later this year. The report said investigators began looking into Johnson in the fall of 2019, with staff from the Office of the Inspector General traveling to London multiple times over the past year to interview embassy employees and Johnson himself.

Johnson did not deny the specific allegations, telling CNN it was an "honor of a lifetime" to serve as ambassador. A State Department spokesperson told CNN they "stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the U.K. is strong."

The White House, the Trump Organization and the U.S. Embassy declined to comment on the report. The NFL referred questions from ESPN to the State Department. The Jets have not released a statement.

Johnson, 73, purchased the Jets in 2000 for $635 million. His younger brother, Christopher, is a minority owner and serves and the team's chairman and CEO. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FCSB beat Sepsi to win Romanian Cup

FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, beat Sepsi - a club, backed by the Hungarian government - 1-0 on Wednesday to lift the Romanian Cup amid another disappointing league season. Highly-rated winger Dennis Man scored the winner from cl...

Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules iduring entrance exam

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from P...

No one wants conflict in Indo-Pacific region, need to work with like-minded partners: US envoy

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Wednesday said that no country wants to see a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States will work with trusted and like-minded partners to develop guidelines and other ways to fulfil ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

World equity markets slid and gold rose on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, fanning fears of worsening bilateral relations, while the euro gained on the European Unions massive recovery fund.Trading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020